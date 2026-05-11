35,000 chickens killed as massive fire destroys maryland poultry house

Massive Maryland chicken house fire kills 35,000 birds and causes more than $500K in damage

FEDERALSBURG, MD — A raging fire tore through a massive chicken house in Caroline County on Saturday afternoon, killing 35,000 chickens and causing more than half a million dollars in damage, investigators said.

The fire broke out May 10 at about 12:50 p.m. at 6621 Reliance Road in Federalsburg.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, flames engulfed a 60-by-500-foot chicken house before firefighters rushed to contain the blaze.

Officials said the structure suffered an estimated $500K in damage, while another $35K in losses came from the chickens that perished in the fire.

The owner discovered the fire and called for help.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene, including crews operating under a two-alarm assignment and tanker task force response led by the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about one hour and 17 minutes.

Investigators determined the fire originated inside the chicken house.

The preliminary cause was identified as an electrical or mechanical failure involving the chicken house tunnel fan.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries.

The chicken house did not have operational smoke alarms, according to investigators.

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Key Points

• Massive chicken house fire killed 35,000 chickens in Caroline County

• Blaze caused more than $500K in structural damage

• Investigators believe electrical or mechanical failure sparked fire