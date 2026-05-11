Manchester township police seek man accused of stealing kratom products from route 530 store

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Surveillance footage captured a man accused of burglarizing a Manchester Township convenience store Friday evening and stealing Opia Kratom products, according to the Manchester Township Police Department. Investigators released details about the suspect’s appearance Saturday as they asked the public for help identifying him.

The burglary happened around 7:34 p.m. Friday at Country Farms, located at 550 Route 530 in Manchester Township. Police said the suspect entered the store during the incident and took multiple Opia Kratom products before leaving the area.

Surveillance Images Reveal Distinctive Features

Investigators said the suspect appeared on surveillance video wearing a green cut-off shirt beneath a blue and purple sweatshirt. Police also noted several distinctive features that could help identify him, including a yellow sport-style watch or silicone bracelet worn on his left wrist and an additional red silicone-style bracelet.

According to the department, the suspect has visible tattoos on his left arm and upper back, darker hair extending past his shoulders, and what appears to be a laceration or injury on his left arm or wrist area.

Manchester Township police did not release the value of the stolen products or say whether the suspect acted alone.

The department urged anyone who recognizes the individual or has information connected to the burglary to contact investigators directly.

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department,” the agency said in its public notice.

Key Points

• Burglary happened Friday around 7:34 p.m. at Country Farms on Route 530 in Manchester Township

• Police said Opia Kratom products were stolen during the incident

• Surveillance video showed a suspect with tattoos, long dark hair, and distinctive wristbands

Public Asked to Share Tips

Police are encouraging residents to review the released suspect description carefully, especially because of the visible tattoos, bracelets, and apparent injury that investigators believe could distinguish the man from others in the area.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. Information may also be shared through the department’s official social media pages or anonymously through its tip line.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or charges connected to the burglary as of Saturday afternoon.

Investigation Remains Active

Retail theft investigations involving surveillance images often rely heavily on public recognition, particularly when suspects display identifiable markings or clothing. In this case, Manchester Township investigators highlighted the suspect’s tattoos, accessories, and apparent arm injury as potential identifiers that could generate leads.

Country Farms, located along Route 530, serves a busy corridor in Ocean County, and investigators are working to determine whether additional witnesses may have seen the suspect before or after the burglary occurred.

Police have not released further details about how the burglary unfolded inside the store or whether any additional evidence was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains active, and Manchester Township police continue seeking information that could help identify and locate the suspect shown in surveillance footage.