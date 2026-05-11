Wounded man appears at hospital after south baltimore shooting

Baltimore shooting victim walks into hospital after gunfire erupts on South Hanover Street

BALTIMORE, MD — A 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at a Baltimore hospital Friday afternoon after gunfire erupted along South Hanover Street, police said.

Southern District patrol officers responded May 8 at about 1:56 p.m. after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

When officers arrived, they located the 23-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Hanover Street.

Authorities said officers had earlier responded to reports of shots fired in the area and located a crime scene connected to the shooting.

Southern District detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

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Key Points

• Baltimore police investigating shooting on South Hanover Street

• 23-year-old victim walked into hospital with gunshot wounds

• Detectives located crime scene after reports of shots fired