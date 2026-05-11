Another night another maryland lottery jackpot winner

Lightning strikes twice as another Maryland Lottery player grabs $50,000 jackpot

SILVER SPRING, MD — For the second night in a row, a Maryland Lottery player struck it big in the Bonus Match 5 game after a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Montgomery County.

Lottery officials said the top-prize ticket for the May 7 drawing was purchased at Colesville Beer & Wine located at 13468 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 3, 8, 14, 17 and 29.

The Bonus Ball number was 28.

The latest jackpot win came just one night after another $50,000 Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold at Anthony’s Bar & Grill in Dunkirk.

Both retailers will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top-prize-winning tickets.

Bonus Match 5 drawings are held nightly in Maryland.

Players select five numbers from 1 to 39, with prizes awarded based on matching combinations and the Bonus Ball.

Lottery officials said tickets start at $1 per play.

Prizes over $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

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Key Points

• Maryland Lottery produced back to back $50,000 Bonus Match 5 winners

• Latest winning ticket sold in Silver Spring

• Winning numbers were 3, 8, 14, 17 and 29