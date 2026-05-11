Maryland teen dies after violent stabbing

Teen fatally stabbed in Suitland as homicide detectives hunt killer

SUITLAND, MD — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Suitland Friday afternoon, prompting Prince George’s County homicide detectives to launch an urgent investigation and offer a reward of up to $25K for information leading to an arrest.

Prince George’s County Police identified the victim as Amari Clarke of Suitland.

Officers responded May 8 at about 12:20 p.m. to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found Clarke suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later, according to investigators.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are now working to identify the suspect or suspects involved and determine a motive behind the deadly attack.

Police said preliminary findings indicate the stabbing was not believed to be a random crime.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers online, through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

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Key Points

• 17-year-old Amari Clarke fatally stabbed in Suitland

• Homicide detectives investigating deadly attack on St. Barnabas Road

• Police offering reward of up to $25K for information in case