Critical injuries reported after terrifying Route 22 impact

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — Two people were left fighting for their lives after a violent early morning crash sent a vehicle crashing into a concrete barrier along Route 22 in North Plainfield, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday, May 11, at about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Route 22 West and Somerset Street.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the vehicle was traveling south on Somerset Street toward Route 22 West when it struck the concrete barrier.

Responding North Plainfield police officers found both occupants suffering from serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver, an adult woman from Franklin Township, and the passenger, an adult man from North Plainfield, were transported to local trauma centers.

Both victims remain listed in critical condition.

Members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the North Plainfield Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau responded to investigate the crash.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing pending reconstruction findings.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100, the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2900 or submit anonymous tips through the STOPit app or Somerset County Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.

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Key Points

• Two people critically injured in Route 22 crash in North Plainfield

• Vehicle slammed into concrete barrier early Monday morning

• Somerset County crash reconstruction team investigating incident

Horrific Route 22 crash leaves two critically hurt after car slams concrete barrier

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — Two people were left fighting for their lives after a violent early morning crash sent a vehicle crashing into a concrete barrier along Route 22 in North Plainfield, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday, May 11, at about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Route 22 West and Somerset Street.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the vehicle was traveling south on Somerset Street toward Route 22 West when it struck the concrete barrier.

Responding North Plainfield police officers found both occupants suffering from serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver, an adult woman from Franklin Township, and the passenger, an adult man from North Plainfield, were transported to local trauma centers.

Both victims remain listed in critical condition.

Members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the North Plainfield Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau responded to investigate the crash.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing pending reconstruction findings.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100, the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2900 or submit anonymous tips through the STOPit app or Somerset County Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.

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Key Points

• Two people critically injured in Route 22 crash in North Plainfield

• Vehicle slammed into concrete barrier early Monday morning

• Somerset County crash reconstruction team investigating incident

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — Two people were left fighting for their lives after a violent early morning crash sent a vehicle crashing into a concrete barrier along Route 22 in North Plainfield, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday, May 11, at about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Route 22 West and Somerset Street.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the vehicle was traveling south on Somerset Street toward Route 22 West when it struck the concrete barrier.

Responding North Plainfield police officers found both occupants suffering from serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver, an adult woman from Franklin Township, and the passenger, an adult man from North Plainfield, were transported to local trauma centers.

Both victims remain listed in critical condition.

Members of the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the North Plainfield Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau responded to investigate the crash.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing pending reconstruction findings.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100, the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2900 or submit anonymous tips through the STOPit app or Somerset County Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Key Points

• Two people critically injured in Route 22 crash in North Plainfield

• Vehicle slammed into concrete barrier early Monday morning

• Somerset County crash reconstruction team investigating incident