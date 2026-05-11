Triple shooting in southeast dc claims second young life

Second teen dies weeks after Southeast DC triple shooting now ruled double homicide

WASHINGTON, DC — A second 18-year-old victim has died weeks after a triple shooting in Southeast DC, turning the April gun attack into a double homicide investigation, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that 18-year-old Le’Onte Tate of Southeast DC died Friday, May 8, from injuries suffered during the April 11 shooting in the 3500 block of 22nd Street Southeast.

Officers responded to the scene at about 6:29 p.m. after reports of gunfire erupted in the neighborhood.

When police arrived, they discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a driveway behind the location.

That victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dereon Womack of Northeast DC, was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by DC Fire and EMS.

Investigators also found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

A third gunshot victim was later located near 23rd Street and Savannah Street Southeast.

Both surviving victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Police confirmed Friday that Tate later succumbed to his injuries, officially making the case a double homicide investigation.

Detectives continue searching for the person or persons responsible.

MPD said the department is now offering a combined reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit anonymous tips to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.