Deadly Tenleytown shooting leaves 18-year-old DC teen dead

Teen dies after broad daylight shooting behind busy Tenleytown corridor
WASHINGTON, DC — An 18-year-old man from Southwest DC has died after being shot behind a busy Tenleytown business corridor, turning a daytime shooting into a homicide investigation, police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim as Brady Flowers Jr., 18, of Southwest DC.
The shooting happened Thursday, May 7, at about 4:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest.
Second District officers responded to reports of gunfire and found Flowers suffering from a gunshot wound in an alley behind an establishment in the area.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Flowers died Friday, May 8, after succumbing to his injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.
The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25K for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.
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Key Points
• 18-year-old Brady Flowers Jr. died after Wisconsin Avenue shooting
• Victim found wounded in alley behind Tenleytown establishment
• MPD offering up to $25K reward in homicide investigation