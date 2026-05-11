Bloody trail leads police from Southeast DC street corner to second gunshot victim at hospital

Two wounded and juvenile suspect on the run after chaotic Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON, DC — A burst of gunfire sent panic through a Southeast DC neighborhood Sunday night after one wounded man collapsed at the scene and another showed up at a hospital moments later while the suspected shooter disappeared into the area.

Police rushed to the 1600 block of T Street Southeast around 7:15 p.m. after multiple reports of shots fired echoed through the neighborhood.

When Sixth District officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite his injuries, police said the victim was conscious and breathing as medics rushed him to a local hospital.

As officers secured the chaotic scene, investigators learned a second shooting victim had independently arrived at another hospital seeking treatment.

Authorities have not released the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Detectives spent Sunday night piecing together exactly how the violence unfolded and whether both victims were struck during the same exchange of gunfire.

Police are now searching for a juvenile male believed connected to the shooting.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green shirt, green shorts and carrying a black backpack, according to investigators.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or submit anonymous tips by texting 50411.

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Key Points

• Two gunshot victims surfaced after chaotic Southeast DC shooting

• One victim found at scene while another later arrived at hospital

• Police searching for juvenile suspect dressed in green clothing