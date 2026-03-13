60,000 Pounds of Walnuts Stolen From Trailers in Bronx Cargo Theft as Police Investigate Heist

New York State Police warn businesses to be cautious after tens of thousands of pounds of packaged walnuts were stolen from trailers in Hunts Point.

Bronx, NY – New York State Police are asking for the public’s help after roughly 60,000 pounds of shelled walnuts were stolen from cargo trailers in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx.

The theft occurred Monday when the shipment, valued at about $50,000, was taken from two 52-foot trailers in the busy food distribution district. Investigators said the walnuts were packaged in palletized boxes intended for commercial distribution.

Key Points

• About 60,000 pounds of packaged walnuts stolen from trailers in Hunts Point

• Shipment valued at roughly $50,000, according to New York State Police

• Businesses warned suspects may try to sell stolen product in NYC area

Cargo stolen from trailers in Hunts Point

State police said the large shipment was taken from two parked trailers in the Hunts Point area, a major hub for food distribution in New York City.

The cargo consisted of palletized boxes of shelled walnuts that were scheduled for commercial delivery. Investigators believe the individuals responsible may attempt to resell the stolen goods to vendors, wholesalers or distributors.

Authorities warned businesses to be cautious if approached with unusually large quantities of packaged walnuts.

Police warn businesses about suspicious sales

Investigators said the stolen product may be offered at prices significantly below normal market value or under suspicious circumstances.

Police also reminded businesses that knowingly purchasing or possessing stolen property is a criminal offense under New York State law.

Anyone with information about the cargo theft, or who has been approached to purchase walnuts believed to be linked to the incident, is asked to contact New York State Police Troop NYC at 212-459-7800.

Authorities said tips from the public could help identify those responsible and prevent the distribution of stolen goods.