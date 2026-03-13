Pregnant Woman Attacked Inside Roxbury Laundromat

Investigators say the victim, who was five months pregnant, was kicked in the stomach during a dispute inside a Warren Street laundromat.

Boston, MA – Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with the assault of a pregnant woman inside a Roxbury laundromat.

The incident happened Sunday morning at about 11:03 a.m. at 104 Warren Street, according to the Boston Police Department. Detectives said the victim, who was five months pregnant, was kicked in the stomach during a confrontation that began over a malfunctioning payment card.

Key Points

• Pregnant woman assaulted inside Roxbury laundromat on Warren Street

• Suspect allegedly kicked the victim in the stomach during an argument

• Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect

Dispute escalated inside laundromat

Investigators said the incident began when the victim experienced difficulty using a payment card on one of the machines inside the laundromat.

Police said an argument broke out during the situation, and an unidentified man who was not initially involved inserted himself into the dispute. Authorities said the suspect then struck the victim and kicked her in the stomach before fleeing.

The man ran from the laundromat toward Moreland Street, according to police.

Detectives searching for suspect and possible witness

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned man about 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue New York Yankees hat, a beige hoodie and blue pants.

Detectives are also trying to identify a woman who was present during the incident and may be associated with the suspect. Investigators said the woman could have information that may help the investigation.

Police ask public for information

Detectives assigned to District B-2 in Roxbury are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Boston Police CrimeStoppers.