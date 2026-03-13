Bronx Man Wanted After Two Women Groped in Separate Attacks Along Third Avenue

Police say the suspect approached victims from behind during two nighttime incidents before fleeing on foot.

Bronx, NY – Police are searching for a man accused of groping two women in separate incidents along the same stretch of Third Avenue in the Bronx.

The attacks happened days apart within the 48th Precinct and both occurred during the evening hours, according to the NYPD. In each case, investigators said the suspect approached the victims from behind before grabbing them and fleeing on foot.

Authorities released a description of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Key Points

• Two women were groped in separate incidents near Third Avenue in the Bronx

• Both attacks occurred at night within the 48th Precinct

• NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspect

First incident reported outside Bronx building

According to police, the first incident occurred Thursday at about 8:20 p.m. in front of 4615 Third Avenue.

Investigators said a 22-year-old woman was standing outside when an unidentified man approached from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing. The suspect then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim was not physically injured.

Second incident reported near East 179th Street

The second incident was reported Tuesday at about 8:15 p.m. near East 179th Street and Third Avenue.

Authorities said a 27-year-old woman was approached from behind when the suspect allegedly grabbed her groin area over her clothing before running away.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Suspect description released

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a light-colored sweater and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website or by messaging @NYPDTips on X.