Three arrested after wild shootout on Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Three suspects arrested after gunfire injures six on Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — A shootout along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left six people wounded has resulted in multiple arrests as detectives continue investigating the violent incident.

Gunfire erupted around 9:52 p.m. on March 7 in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where officers on patrol heard shots and rushed toward the scene.

Responding officers located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Five individuals were initially found injured, and investigators later identified a sixth victim who arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All victims are expected to recover. Those injured include an 18-year-old woman from Norfolk, a 19-year-old man from Suffolk, a 24-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 21-year-old man from Newport News, a 19-year-old man whose hometown was not immediately confirmed, and a 22-year-old man from New Kent County.

Investigators determined that two suspects were allegedly shooting at each other when multiple bystanders were struck by gunfire. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

As the investigation progressed, detectives began identifying individuals involved in the incident.

On March 8, police arrested Matheus F. Cavalcante, 18, of Norfolk. He faces five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, six counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and six counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

On March 11, authorities arrested Jamari D. Horton, 22, of Chesapeake, and Andrew P. Anthony, 19, of Norfolk.

Horton was charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anthony faces multiple charges including attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, eight counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted malicious wounding, and six counts of felony reckless handling of a firearm.

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

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