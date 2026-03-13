Stafford resident shocked by tax form from job they never had

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A Stafford County resident reported suspected identity theft after receiving a tax document indicating employment with a company they say they never worked for.

The report was made March 11 at approximately noon at a residence on Morningmist Drive.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the victim received a 1099 tax form showing income from Uber.

The victim told deputies they had never worked for the ride-sharing company and believed someone had fraudulently used their personal information.

The victim was advised to report the incident to the Internal Revenue Service as part of the investigation into possible identity theft.

