70 year old akron bar owner shot after late night fight erupts into gunfire

Gunfire erupts outside Akron bar as 70 year old owner is shot in the abdomen

AKRON, OH — A 70-year-old bar owner was wounded after gunfire erupted during a late-night fight outside an Akron establishment, police said.

Akron police are investigating the shooting that happened Saturday, May 9, at about 9:52 p.m. at the North Hill Gameday Grille located at 1019 North Main Street.

Officers responded after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man inside the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators said the victim was the owner of the bar.

He was transported to Summa Health Akron and was listed in stable condition.

According to detectives, a fight broke out outside the business before multiple shots were fired.

Witnesses told police the people involved in the altercation fled immediately after the shooting.

Additional callers also reported hearing more gunfire outside the bar.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and processing evidence collected at the scene.

Police said there is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO to 274637.

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Key Points

• Akron bar owner shot during late-night gunfire outside North Main Street business

• Police say fight broke out before multiple shots were fired

• Victim hospitalized in stable condition as detectives review surveillance footage