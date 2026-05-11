Silver spring woman turns tiny lottery win into $1 million payday at 7-eleven

Maryland woman bursts into tears after turning $14 Powerball win into $1 million jackpot

SILVER SPRING, MD — A Montgomery County woman was overcome with emotion after a routine stop to cash in a small Powerball prize suddenly turned into a life-changing $1 million Maryland Lottery win.

The Silver Spring resident claimed the $1 million prize May 8 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore alongside her husband, who rushed from work after receiving her emotional phone call.

Lottery officials said the woman first redeemed a Powerball ticket worth $14 at the 7-Eleven located at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

She used part of the winnings to purchase a $10 scratch-off ticket, which won her $20.

The woman then used those winnings to buy a 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket.

That ticket turned her into a millionaire.

According to lottery officials, the winner immediately broke down in tears and called her husband.

“He wanted to be there in case she felt lightheaded,” lottery officials said of her husband’s reaction.

The winner said her previous lottery prizes typically ranged between $20 and $50.

She now plans to use the money to pay bills and relaunch a beauty supply business.

The Silver Spring 7-Eleven that sold the winning ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The Maryland Lottery said the $20 100X the Cash game launched in January with seven top prizes.

The Silver Spring winner became the fourth player to claim a $1 million top prize in the game.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Key Points

• Silver Spring woman turned $14 Powerball win into $1 million jackpot

• Winning scratch-off ticket sold at 7-Eleven on New Hampshire Avenue

• Winner plans to revive beauty supply business with prize money