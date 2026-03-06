Another Ocean County School to Shut Down Over Continued State Funding Cuts

District officials say state funding cuts and a failed referendum forced the Ocean Gate school to shut down starting next school year.

Ocean Gate, NJ – The Ocean Gate School District will close its school building after the upcoming academic year following a failed referendum and ongoing state funding cuts, district officials announced in a letter to families.

Superintendent Dr. Douglas M. Corbett said the district will not be able to submit a balanced budget for the 2026–2027 school year as required by state law.

Key Points

• Ocean Gate school building will close due to budget shortfall

• Failed referendum sought $700,000 in additional funding

• Students will attend Berkeley Township schools under a new agreement

Referendum defeat triggers closure

Voters rejected a January 27 referendum that would have raised an additional $700,000 to support the district’s general fund budget.

According to district officials, recent state funding reductions left the small district unable to sustain operations without the additional funding.

As a result, the Ocean Gate school building will close its doors beginning next fall.

Students to attend Berkeley Township schools

School officials said the Ocean Gate and Berkeley Township Boards of Education both unanimously approved a five-year send/receive agreement earlier this week.

Under the agreement, Ocean Gate students will attend Berkeley Township schools and will have the same rights and privileges as resident students.

PreK through fourth-grade students will attend H&M Potter Elementary School, while fifth- and sixth-grade students will attend Berkeley Township Elementary School.

Students in grades seven through twelve will continue attending Central Regional School District.

Transition planning underway

District leaders said the coming months will include planning and orientation programs to help students and families transition to the Berkeley Township schools.

Officials said the effort will focus on helping Ocean Gate students become familiar with their new classrooms while maintaining the community identity many associate with the district’s “Gators” mascot.

Other local schools closed and sold in Ocean County

Over the past few years, two schools in nearby Jackson Township were closed and eventually sold to Orthodox Jewish private schools and Yeshiva. The Sylvia Rosenauer Elementary School and Christa McCauliffe Middle School were both closed due to district funding problems and later sold.