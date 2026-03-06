Virginia man stunned after online Mega Millions ticket turns into $100K win

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man scored a $100,000 Mega Millions prize after buying a ticket online for the Feb. 24 drawing.

Gordon Saylors said he initially assumed he hadn’t won after learning his partner’s ticket didn’t match the numbers. Later, he received a notification from the Virginia Lottery informing him that his ticket was worth $100,000.

Saylors used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers for his ticket.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 24 drawing were 12, 39, 43, 49 and 55, with Mega Ball 23.

Lottery officials said Saylors matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball. The prize for that combination is normally $10,000, but a 10X multiplier on the ticket boosted the payout to $100,000.

Saylors, who works as a lab assistant, said he hopes to use the money toward buying a house or land.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers are 1 in 12,629,232, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

Virginia Lottery profits support public education across the state. In the last fiscal year, more than $6.5 million in lottery funds went to K-12 education in Montgomery County, part of more than $901 million raised statewide for schools.

