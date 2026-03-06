Cherry Hill Firefighters Assist After Explosion at Gloucester County Industrial Facility

Specialized rescue and hazardous materials crews from Cherry Hill responded to Logan Township to assist following an explosion at an industrial site.

Logan Township, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department assisted emergency crews in Gloucester County following an explosion at an industrial facility earlier this week.

Members of the department’s A-Platoon responded Wednesday to Logan Township to support operations at the scene.

Key Points

• Cherry Hill firefighters deployed to assist after Logan Township industrial explosion

• Specialized rescue and hazardous materials teams responded

• Crews supported Gloucester County responders at the scene

Regional crews respond

According to the Cherry Hill Fire Department, units from Rescue/USAR 13, Squad/HAZMAT 13, 1303, and Safety 13 were sent to the scene.

The crews responded as part of a regional response effort to assist local departments handling the incident at the industrial facility.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about the explosion or whether there were injuries.

Specialized teams assist

The responding Cherry Hill units include specialized rescue and hazardous materials teams trained to handle complex emergencies such as structural collapses, industrial incidents, and hazardous material situations.

Their role was to support operations and assist crews already working at the scene in Logan Township.

Authorities in Gloucester County continue to investigate the cause of the explosion.