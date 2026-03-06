Three Juveniles Charged as Adults in Baltimore Attempted Murder Shooting

Police say the teens opened fire after a verbal dispute, leaving a 61-year-old man wounded in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore, MD – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged as adults in connection with a shooting that wounded a 61-year-old man in downtown Baltimore last year, police said.

The shooting occurred Oct. 21, 2025, in the 300 block of West Lexington Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Key Points

• Three juveniles arrested in connection with October Baltimore shooting

• Victim, a 61-year-old man, was injured but later released from the hospital

• Suspects, ages 15 and 16, were charged as adults with attempted murder

Shooting followed dispute

Investigators said the incident began with a verbal dispute before the suspects allegedly opened fire on the victim.

The 61-year-old man was struck during the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital. Authorities said he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Arrests across Baltimore

Detectives with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force identified three suspects involved in the shooting.

Police said the group includes one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds. All three were arrested at separate residences across Baltimore.

Charged as adults

After being taken to the Central District for questioning, the juveniles were transported to Central Booking.

Authorities said each of the suspects has been charged as an adult with multiple offenses, including first-degree attempted murder along with several assault and handgun-related charges.