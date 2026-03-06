Secaucus Driver Charged After High-Speed Crash Leaves One Seriously Injured

Police say a Tesla driver traveling nearly triple the speed limit caused a crash that left another driver with serious injuries.

Secaucus, NJ – A 21-year-old Secaucus man has been charged following a high-speed crash in January that left another driver seriously injured, authorities announced.

Jobeth Manga was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into the two-vehicle collision at County Avenue and the entrance to the UPS employee parking lot.

Key Points

• Secaucus driver charged with assault by auto after January crash

• Police say Tesla was traveling nearly triple the 25 mph speed limit

• Driver of Hyundai Kona suffered serious injuries

Crash at County Avenue intersection

The crash occurred Jan. 13 when a 2023 Tesla Model 3 driven by Manga was traveling southbound on County Avenue.

Police said the Tesla struck a 2024 Hyundai Kona that was attempting to make a left turn into the UPS employee parking lot from the northbound lanes.

Responding officers found the Hyundai with heavy front-end damage and the Tesla with damage to the front driver-side quarter panel.

Driver hospitalized with serious injuries

Authorities said the driver of the Hyundai Kona sustained serious bodily injuries and was transported by ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center.

Manga and his front-seat passenger were evaluated at the scene by EMS and treated for minor injuries.

Investigation finds excessive speed

An investigation by the Secaucus Police Traffic Bureau, with assistance from the Hudson County Regional Crash Investigation Team, determined that Manga had been driving recklessly and traveling at nearly triple the posted speed limit in the 25 mph zone.

Police said the excessive speed and reckless driving caused the crash that led to the serious injuries.

Charges filed

Manga was charged with fourth-degree assault by auto, along with motor vehicle offenses for reckless driving and speeding.

He was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court. Authorities noted the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.