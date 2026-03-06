Virginia woman scores $100K lottery win after sending husband for ticket

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — A Nelson County woman landed a $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize after asking her husband to pick up a scratch-off ticket she had been wanting to try.

Theresa Ann Truslow sent her husband to Ashley’s Market at 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton to buy a Set for Life ticket for the couple to scratch together.

He began scratching the ticket before handing it to her to finish. The pair soon realized the ticket was a $100,000 second-prize winner.

Lottery officials confirmed Truslow claimed the prize after the win.

She said she plans to use the money to pay bills and buy groceries.

Set for Life is one of several scratch-off games offered by the Virginia Lottery. The game includes top prizes of $6 million.

Lottery officials said three top prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 816,000, while the odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.7.

Virginia Lottery profits support public education across the state. In the last fiscal year, Nelson County schools received more than $829,000 in lottery funds as part of more than $901 million distributed statewide for K-12 education.

