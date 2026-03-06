Virginia Beach Woman Charged After Fatal Accidental Shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard

Police say a 26-year-old man died after a firearm was unintentionally discharged during an early morning incident.

Virginia Beach, VA – A 19-year-old Virginia Beach woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal shooting early Thursday along Virginia Beach Boulevard, police said.

Officers responded around 1:09 a.m. to the 2600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard after Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a report of a gunshot victim.

Key Points

• 26-year-old man found with fatal gunshot wound in Virginia Beach

• Police say shooting resulted from unintended firearm discharge

• 19-year-old woman arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter

Victim pronounced at scene

When officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities identified the victim as Shane Brooks, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation leads to arrest

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Homicide Unit led the investigation into the shooting.

Police said the investigation determined that Brooks’ death resulted from an unintended discharge of a firearm.

Ember McSpadden, 19, of Virginia Beach, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Case remains under investigation

McSpadden has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident.

The case remains under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at 757-385-4101 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.