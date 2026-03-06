Wilkes-Barre Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Assault at Parkview Circle Apartment

Police say the suspect struck the victim during an argument after she attempted to end their relationship.

Wilkes-Barre, PA – A 24-year-old Wilkes-Barre man was arrested Thursday night following a reported domestic assault at an apartment complex in the city, police said.

Officers responded around 10:17 p.m. to an apartment at 300 Parkview Circle for a report of a physical domestic dispute.

Key Points

• Wilkes-Barre man arrested after alleged domestic assault

• Victim reported being struck during argument about ending relationship

• Suspect located later at separate residence and taken into custody

Argument escalates to violence

According to Wilkes-Barre City Police, officers arrived and spoke with a 24-year-old female victim who reported she had been involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect.

The victim told police the dispute began after she informed the man she wanted to end their relationship.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and damaged it before striking her in the face.

Suspect located and arrested

Police later located the suspect, identified as Iadoni Adams, 24, at a residence on Moyallen Street.

Adams was taken into custody without incident and transported to Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters.

Authorities said he was held for overnight arraignment as the case proceeds.