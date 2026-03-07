Glen Burnie duo nabbed with fentanyl pills and cash stash

Glen Burnie pair busted after cops seize cocaine, fentanyl pills and $36K in drug raid

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two Glen Burnie residents were arrested after Anne Arundel County detectives seized drugs and more than $36,000 in cash during a search of a home tied to a narcotics investigation.

Detectives with the Eastern District Strategic Patrol Team, assisted by the Northern District team, executed a search and seizure warrant March 5 at a residence on Forestdale Avenue.

Before officers entered the home, police detained the male suspect at the Royal Farms located at 400 Camp Meade Road.

When the Quick Response Team entered the residence, detectives encountered a female suspect exiting a second-floor bathroom. Investigators later determined she had attempted to dispose of several large bags of suspected cocaine in the toilet.

During the search, detectives recovered 14.71 grams of suspected cocaine, 50.55 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills, nine suspected Suboxone strips, 35 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and 29 suspected alprazolam pills.

Police also recovered two digital scales, packaging materials and more than $36,000 in cash believed to be tied to drug distribution.

Authorities arrested David Angelo Figlia, 30, and Jade Eve Geraldine Dufour, 24, both of Glen Burnie.

Key Points

• Two Glen Burnie suspects arrested in Forestdale Avenue drug raid

• Police recovered cocaine, fentanyl pills, mushrooms and alprazolam

• More than $36,000 in suspected drug proceeds seized