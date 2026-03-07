Laurel men busted after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun and large drug stash

Suspect tries to run but cops uncover gun and drugs in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two Laurel men were arrested after a traffic stop in Glen Burnie led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and a large quantity of suspected drugs, police said.

An Anne Arundel County officer initiated a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on March 5 near Hospital Drive and Elvaton Road after spotting a vehicle with a malfunctioning brake light.

During the stop, the officer learned the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and noticed a large backpack positioned between the driver’s legs.

Additional officers responded to assist and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle. As officers conducted the stop, the driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said the suspect repeatedly reached toward his chest area, where officers located and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

A search of the backpack uncovered suspected drugs packaged for sale, including 506 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of cannabis oil and about 1,200 grams of suspected promethazine.

Detectives also recovered a digital scale believed to be used in drug distribution.

Authorities arrested Francis Junior Williams, 18, and Amari Lathan Harrison, 19, both of Laurel.

