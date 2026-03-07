FDNY rushes to four-alarm fire tearing through Bronx stores

BRONX, N.Y. — A four-alarm fire tore through a row of businesses in the Bronx late Thursday night, damaging 11 stores and leaving one firefighter injured, officials said.

The FDNY responded just before midnight to 1234 East Gun Hill Road, where crews arrived to find flames spreading through the cockloft, the space between the ceiling and roof, and extending into adjoining businesses.

Firefighters worked to stop the blaze as it traveled through the connected storefronts.

At the height of the response, crews deployed six hose lines and used a specialized cockloft nozzle to knock down flames and prevent further spread, according to fire officials.

Authorities said two vehicles were discovered illegally parked on fire hydrants during the response and their owners were issued criminal court summonses.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Key Points

• Four-alarm fire broke out at strip of stores on East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx

• Flames spread through cockloft and into adjoining businesses

• Eleven stores were affected by the blaze

• One firefighter suffered a minor injury