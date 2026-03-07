Three teens cuffed in Baltimore attempted murder shooting

Three teens charged as adults in Baltimore shooting that wounded 61-year-old man

BALTIMORE, Md. — Three teenagers have been arrested and charged as adults in connection with a shooting that left a 61-year-old man wounded in downtown Baltimore last year, police said.

The shooting happened Oct. 21, 2025, in the 300 block of West Lexington Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Investigators said the violence stemmed from a verbal dispute involving the suspects and the victim.

Police allege the three teens — a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds — took part in the shooting that injured the man. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for his injuries and later released.

Detectives with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force located and arrested the suspects at three different residences across Baltimore.

Authorities said the juveniles were taken to the Central District for questioning before being transported to Central Booking.

All three have been charged as adults with multiple offenses, including first-degree attempted murder along with several assault and handgun-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

• Three Baltimore juveniles arrested in October shooting

• Victim was a 61-year-old man wounded on West Lexington Street

• Suspects include one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds

• Teens arrested at three separate homes across the city