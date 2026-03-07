Bank lockdown triggered by furious customer in Pennsylvania

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A Mount Pleasant man was arrested after allegedly threatening a local bank and its employees, prompting a lockdown at the business, police said.

Officers responded the morning of March 5 to the KeyBank parking lot in the 500 block of West Main Street after reports of a man blocking the entrance while honking his horn and yelling at the building.

Police said they found Harold Thomas, 67, sitting in a vehicle that was blocking the bank’s entrance.

Thomas told officers he was protesting the bank because he believed it would not give him his money.

While speaking with police, Thomas allegedly threatened to harm and kill people, overtake the town and poison water lines, according to authorities.

Investigators later learned Thomas had called the bank the day before and became angry with employees about withdrawing his money. During the call, he allegedly threatened to bring a rifle to the bank.

The threat prompted the bank to remain locked down for the rest of the day, with business conducted only through the drive-through.

Thomas was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post bail.

Authorities noted the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

