Baltimore police searching for missing 9-year-old girl last seen on Millington Avenue

BALTIMORE, Md. — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen earlier this week in East Baltimore.

Eve Walton was last seen March 3 in the 400 block of Millington Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Authorities said Eve is about 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Eve Walton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Missing Persons Unit at 410-361-9929 or call 911.

