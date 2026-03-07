Maryland woman hits lottery jackpot and plans home makeover

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Washington County woman scored a $50,000 prize on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off and says the winnings will go toward much-needed home renovations.

The winner, a public safety employee who recently began playing scratch-offs, purchased a $10 Money ticket at Rocs convenience store and gas station located at 18404 Maugans Avenue in Hagerstown.

Lottery officials said she claimed the $50,000 prize on March 6 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The woman said she only started playing scratch-offs about a year ago and typically buys a ticket or two when she has extra cash.

Although the ticket’s top prize is $250,000, she said she was thrilled with the $50,000 win.

The winner said the money will help with improvements to her home, which she described as a fixer-upper with several projects that need attention.

The $10 Money scratch-off launched in February. As of March 6, all five $250,000 top prizes remain unclaimed, along with three additional $50,000 prizes and dozens of other prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.

