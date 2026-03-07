DC cops slap youth curfew zones on Navy Yard and U Street

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Metropolitan Police Department announced two temporary juvenile curfew zones will be enforced this weekend in areas of Navy Yard and the U Street Corridor.

Police said the curfew zones are authorized under the Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025, which allows the police chief to designate areas where large groups of youths gathering may pose a risk to public safety.

The curfews will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, March 6, Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

In the Navy Yard area, the zone covers Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street SE, east to the Anacostia River, south along the river, and west along South Capitol Street back to I-695.

The U Street Corridor zone includes V Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue NW, Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue NW, Florida Avenue and 9th Street NW to T Street NW, and west along T Street back to 15th Street NW.

During the curfew hours, individuals under the age of 18 are prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public places or at businesses within the designated zones unless they are participating in certain exempted activities.

Police also reminded residents that a citywide juvenile curfew remains in place every night from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Key Points

• DC police announced two temporary juvenile curfew zones

• Zones cover parts of Navy Yard and the U Street Corridor

• Curfews run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 6 through March 8