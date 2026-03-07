Lucky Pennsylvania ticket hits $1M a year for life jackpot in Armstrong County

FREEPORT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Armstrong County sold a winning $1,000,000 a Year for Life scratch-off ticket, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at Radhe Oil Corporation (BP), located at 222 Buffalo St. in Freeport Borough.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the top-prize-winning ticket.

The $1,000,000 a Year for Life game is a $50 scratch-off that offers a top prize of $1 million per year for life or a one-time cash option of $14.5 million before taxes.

Lottery officials said scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly across the state, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until prizes are claimed.

Players have up to one year from the game’s end-sale date to claim scratch-off prizes.

Prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable state and federal withholding, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

