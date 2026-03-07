15-year-old busted with gun and drugs after Maryland foot chase

Teen busted after armed foot chase with cops in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday after police say he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop while carrying a loaded handgun and suspected drugs.

Officers with the Cambridge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle around 2:17 a.m. on March 5 in the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue after noticing the car was driving without headlights.

Police said the vehicle quickly pulled into a nearby apartment complex, where several occupants jumped out and ran.

One passenger was seen exiting the vehicle while holding a handgun, according to officers.

Police chased the suspect on foot to the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue, where he was taken into custody. During the pursuit, the teen allegedly threw the firearm to the ground.

Officers recovered the weapon, which police identified as a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

Investigators also recovered a quantity of cannabis believed to be packaged for distribution that had been discarded during the chase.

Authorities said other individuals who fled initially returned to the vehicle and drove away before additional officers arrived.

The suspect, identified as a 15-year-old from Hurlock, was taken to Cambridge Police Department headquarters for processing before being turned over to the Department of Juvenile Services in Salisbury.

Police said the teen faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute cannabis, several handgun offenses, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, illegal possession of ammunition and obstruction-related charges.

Key Points

• 15-year-old arrested after armed foot pursuit in Cambridge

• Traffic stop began after vehicle spotted driving without headlights

• Teen allegedly fled holding a loaded .40 caliber handgun