Ohio woman cashes in with big win on TV game show

Springfield woman scores $25K on Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A Springfield woman’s long-running dream came true when she was selected to appear on the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion television game show and walked away with more than $25,000 in winnings.

Louise Tarrant, known as “Weeze,” earned her spot on the show after purchasing a $5 Cash Explosion 25X scratch-off at West Main BP, located at 2112 W. Main St. in Springfield. She entered the ticket into the Ohio Lottery’s My Lotto Rewards app for a chance to be selected as a contestant.

Tarrant said she first learned she had been picked when her niece saw her name announced during the show and called to tell her. At first she didn’t believe it, but moments later she saw her name appear on the broadcast herself.

Tarrant and her husband traveled to Columbus for the show’s taping, which she described as a mini vacation.

During her turn on stage, she chose her favorite KENO numbers — 3, 5 and 23. The pick paid off when the number 23 revealed a bonus opportunity.

She selected the KENO card and added an extra $17,500 to her winnings, bringing her total prize to $25,400.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 26.75 percent, Tarrant will take home $18,605.50.

Tarrant said she and her husband plan to celebrate the win with a trip to Orlando to visit one of their daughters.

Key Points

• Springfield woman wins $25,400 on Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion TV show

• Louise “Weeze” Tarrant entered the show using a $5 scratch-off ticket

• Winning ticket purchased at West Main BP in Springfield