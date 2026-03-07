Cambridge man charged after victim struck in head with metal box

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A Cambridge man was arrested after police say he assaulted a victim with a metal box and repeatedly punched them during a violent dispute early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded around 7:43 a.m. on March 2 to the 700 block of Cornish Drive for reports of a physical disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who said an argument with Manuel Oliveras-Ortiz, 28, had been ongoing since about 3 a.m.

Police said the dispute escalated when Oliveras-Ortiz allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the head with a metal box.

Investigators said the victim was also pulled off a countertop they were sitting on and punched several times. The victim further reported being bitten during the assault.

Officers observed visible injuries consistent with the victim’s account, according to police.

Oliveras-Ortiz was arrested and transported to the Cambridge Police Department for processing before being turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections, where he was held without bond.

He faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

