Maryland man charged after allegedly throwing butcher knife at victim during dispute

Butcher knife dispute leads to assault charges in Maryland

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — A Cambridge man has been charged after police say he lunged at a victim and threw a butcher knife during a confrontation late last year.

Officers with the Cambridge Police Department served a criminal summons on Terry Brent Wells, 37, around 9 a.m. on March 5.

Wells faces charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 19, 2025, in the 500 block of Rigby Avenue.

According to investigators, Wells went to a residence and asked the victim to borrow an item. After the request was refused, police say Wells became angry and made threatening statements.

The victim asked Wells to leave the property, and he initially left, authorities said.

Police allege Wells later returned with a butcher knife, lunged at the victim and threw the knife in the victim’s direction.

The victim later applied for charges through a court commissioner, who issued the criminal summons.

Authorities noted that all charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Key Points

• Cambridge man charged after alleged knife attack during dispute

• Incident happened Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Rigby Avenue

• Suspect accused of lunging at victim and throwing butcher knife

• Terry Brent Wells, 37, served criminal summons on March 5

• Charges include first-degree assault and reckless endangerment