West Virginia couple claims $100K Maryland Lottery Holiday Raffle prize

BALTIMORE, Md. — A West Virginia couple has claimed the final $100,000 top prize from the Maryland Lottery’s Holiday Raffle, officials announced.

The pair purchased their winning ticket on Dec. 7 at Westlake Wine & Beer, located at 10442 Autopark Avenue in Bethesda, while visiting the area.

After returning home following the holidays, the couple checked their tickets from the Jan. 2 drawing and realized they had won $100,000. They later traveled back to Maryland on March 5 to claim the prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Lottery officials said the couple also won two additional prizes on the same game worth $50 and $500.

The couple said one of their top plans for the winnings is taking a cruise vacation.

The Maryland Lottery’s Holiday Raffle ran from Nov. 3 through Jan. 1, with most of the major prizes drawn on Jan. 2.

A total of 325,000 tickets were available, and 237,206 were sold. The drawing included one $1 million grand prize and ten $100,000 prizes.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore and claimed on Jan. 7.

Lottery officials also noted that thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $50 to $500 were awarded, and those winners can claim their prizes through July 2.

