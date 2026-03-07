NY man jailed for destroying recording tied to alleged murder plot against ex-wife

NEW CITY, N.Y. — A Rockland County man has been sentenced to up to three years in state prison after admitting he tampered with evidence connected to a recording in which he allegedly solicited the killing of his ex-wife.

Ira Bernstein, 51, of Montebello, was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in state prison by Rockland County Court Judge Robert Prisco, according to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

Bernstein previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2025 to tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors said that between Aug. 4 and Sept. 21, 2022, Bernstein believed an audio recording of a conversation between him and another individual would be used in an official proceeding.

Authorities said Bernstein attempted to suppress the recording by concealing, altering or destroying it, or by using deception to prevent it from being produced.

Investigators said the recording captured Bernstein soliciting someone to have his ex-wife, Susan Bernstein, killed.

Bernstein had also previously been convicted of second-degree conspiracy in January 2017.

The investigation was conducted by the Town of Ramapo Police Department with assistance from detectives from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Kristin Tirino, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Dominic Crispino and Executive Assistant District Attorney James Dolan.

