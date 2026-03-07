Maryland man wins $50K and considers opening family business

BALTIMORE, Md. — A longtime Maryland Lottery player from Greenbelt scored a $50,000 prize after a lucky scratch-off purchase and says the windfall could help fund a future business.

The Prince George’s County resident claimed the prize March 3 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner, who has played lottery games for about a decade, said he regularly enjoys games such as Keno, Multi-Match and newly released scratch-offs.

His winning moment came after a stop at Greenway Liquors, located at 7533 Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.

During the visit, he bought several scratch-off tickets. After winning $5 on one ticket, he used the prize to buy a Deluxe Crossword scratch-off.

When he scanned the ticket at the store’s lottery checker, he realized something unusual had happened. A store clerk later confirmed the ticket was worth $50,000.

After learning of the prize, the winner quickly returned home to share the news with his wife and son.

He said he plans to think carefully about how to use the winnings, with one idea being to invest in a storefront or family business.

Greenway Liquors will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

