Armed suspect sought in Bronx robbery that netted $1,500 from store clerk

Police say a gunman robbed a Webster Avenue business at gunpoint Thursday afternoon before fleeing with cash.

Bronx, N.Y. – The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a store employee at gunpoint inside a business on Webster Avenue Thursday afternoon. The robbery happened around 2:05 p.m. on February 26, when the suspect entered the commercial establishment at 1845 Webster Avenue, pointed a black firearm at a 27-year-old male employee, and demanded cash. The gunman fled northbound on Webster Avenue with approximately $1,500 in stolen money.

Key Points

The robbery occurred Thursday at 1845 Webster Avenue in the Bronx.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at a store employee and demanded cash.

Police say the robber fled northbound with about $1,500.

Detectives seek public’s help

NYPD Crimestoppers released details of the case Friday, urging anyone with information to come forward. Surveillance footage from nearby businesses is being reviewed to identify the suspect. The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

Contacting police

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can contact NYPD Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

