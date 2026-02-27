Burglars climb through unlocked window, steal clothing from Bronx apartment

Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Kingsbridge residence early Monday morning and fled with stolen clothing.

Bronx, N.Y. – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals wanted for a residential burglary in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx. According to police, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on February 23, when the suspects entered an apartment near Kingsbridge Terrace and West Kingsbridge Road through an unlocked window. Once inside, they stole multiple articles of clothing before fleeing the scene on foot.

Key Points

The burglary occurred around 4 a.m. Monday near Kingsbridge Terrace and West Kingsbridge Road.

Two suspects entered through an unlocked window and stole clothing from an apartment.

NYPD Crimestoppers released the case details and is seeking tips from the public.

Detectives reviewing surveillance footage

Investigators from the 50th Precinct are reviewing nearby surveillance video to identify the suspects. Police say no injuries were reported and no one was home at the time of the break-in. The investigation remains ongoing.

How to provide information

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact NYPD Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. All tips are strictly confidential.

Tags: Bronx, burglary, NYPD