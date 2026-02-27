Baltimore parents plead guilty in starvation death of 5-year-old daughter

A Baltimore couple admitted in court to starving their daughter to death, ending a case that shocked the city and left three surviving children in state care.

Baltimore, Md. – Bernice and Gerald Byrd have pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death and first-degree child abuse for the starvation of their five-year-old daughter, Zona Byrd, and the neglect of her six-year-old brother. The child died from malnutrition in October 2024, and prosecutors say the plea ensures justice while sparing the surviving children the trauma of trial. The couple faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, with all but 70 years suspended, when sentenced on June 10.

Key Points

Bernice and Gerald Byrd pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Their daughter, five-year-old Zona Byrd, died from severe malnutrition in October 2024.

The couple faces up to 70 years of incarceration at their June 10 sentencing.

Discovery at the Aiken Street home

On October 14, 2024, police were called to a home on the 2200 block of Aiken Street after the couple reported their daughter was unresponsive. Officers found Zona Byrd lying in a bed on the second floor, cold to the touch. Medics pronounced her dead at 12:50 p.m. Three other children were in the home, including Zona’s six-year-old brother, who was described as emaciated and unable to stand. All were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for evaluation.

Evidence of starvation and neglect

Investigators found empty cupboards and a refrigerator containing only a salad, while the freezer was filled with frozen meat. The parents’ locked bedroom closet contained several non-perishable food items kept out of the children’s reach. The autopsy later revealed that Zona weighed just 17.5 pounds, with no signs of physical trauma, confirming starvation as the cause of death.

Detectives learned that one surviving child had been seen rummaging through garbage at school for food. Hospital staff reported that the children ate quickly and desperately when given meals. The six-year-old brother, weighing only 35 pounds, remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks before being released into state care.

Prosecutors’ statement

State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said the guilty plea ensures the safety of Zona’s siblings and delivers justice without forcing them through a trial. Bates called the case “nauseating” and thanked the Baltimore Police Department and his Special Victims Unit prosecutors for their work.

