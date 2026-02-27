Manchester Police Rally Community to Help 11-Year-Old Miles Win Adaptive Bike

Manchester Township, NJ – The Manchester Township Police Department is calling on the community to help 11-year-old Miles Zimerla win an adaptive jogging bike through the Great Bike Giveaway, a national program that provides specialized bikes to children with disabilities.

Miles was born at just 26 weeks and has defied overwhelming odds to survive. He lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, seizures, chronic lung disease, and is blind and non-verbal. He is fed through a Mickey tube and has undergone multiple surgeries for hip dysplasia and his ankles.

Despite these challenges, Miles is known for his kind and joyful personality. He loves spending time outside with his siblings, but his current wheelchair prevents him from accessing beaches, parks, and other uneven outdoor areas. An adaptive jogging bike would allow him to safely experience the outdoors alongside his family.

The Manchester Police Department is urging residents to support Miles by voting in the Great Bike Giveaway, where he has the chance to receive the adaptive bike through one of three ways: earning the most votes in his category, being chosen in a random drawing, or reaching his fundraising goal of $6,400.

Community members can vote for Miles at greatbikegiveaway.com/MilesZimerla. Voting runs from February 25 through March 18, 2026.

“It takes a village,” the department said in its post. “Let’s show Miles and his family what this community can do.”

Residents are encouraged to share the link and spread the word to help Miles enjoy the freedom of outdoor adventures this spring.