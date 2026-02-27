Applebee’s celebrates 25 years of ‘Mucho Madness’ with new $6 cocktails and $4 mocktail

Restaurant chain introduces festive Emerald Escape, Pricklycane, and Parade Punch drinks for St. Patrick’s Day

Manchester, NJ – Applebee’s is brightening up its drink lineup in New Jersey and beyond.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is raising a glass to 25 years of its fan-favorite Mucho Cocktails with the return of “Mucho Madness”, featuring two new $6 cocktails and a $4 mocktail available for a limited time just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Key Points

Two new $6 Mucho Cocktails: Emerald Escape and Pricklycane

One new $4 Parade Punch Mocktail for non-alcoholic guests

Served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glass with gold sugar garnish

Guests can upgrade with “Vibe Drops” featuring premium spirits

Festive new drinks bring tropical and Irish flair

To mark the milestone, Applebee’s has unveiled two colorful, limited-time drinks crafted with premium spirits and a celebratory twist.

The $6 Emerald Escape channels both Irish luck and island vibes, blending Jameson Irish Whiskey, Malibu Coconut Rum, melon liqueur, blue raspberry, pineapple juice, and lime for a refreshing tropical escape.

The $6 Pricklycane, a playful riff on the classic New Orleans hurricane, features Bacardi Superior Rum, premium lemon sour, and a fruity mix of prickly pear, orange, and pineapple juices.

Both drinks are served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glass and rimmed with shimmering gold sugar. For guests seeking a top-shelf twist, the chain offers optional Vibe Drops, allowing upgrades with pours such as Patrón Silver, Don Julio Reposado, Grey Goose, or Woodford Reserve.

A toast to 25 years of Mucho magic

“For 25 years, we’ve proudly served a variety of premium spirits packed with flavor – and playful garnishes – in our signature Mucho Cocktails to neighborhoods nationwide,” said Nate Grover, executive director of bar and beverage at Applebee’s. “Fun, colorful and most importantly delicious, our Mucho Cocktails continue to deliver variety and value to our guests. So, join the party, taste the tradition, and cheers to 25 years of Mucho magic at Applebee’s!”

Mocktail option joins the celebration

For those skipping the alcohol, Applebee’s introduces the $4 Parade Punch Mocktail — a festive, ombré-inspired drink that transitions from green to purple with a blend of pineapple, prickly pear, blue raspberry, premium lemon sour, and lemon-lime soda, garnished with a gold sugar–dusted lemon.

Applebee’s Mucho Madness lineup is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

Tags: Applebee’s, cocktails, St. Patrick’s Day