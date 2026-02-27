Dover Police blast false ICE rumors after apartment raid

DOVER, DE — A heavy law enforcement presence at Country Club Apartments sparked social media claims of ICE agents and National Guard involvement, but Dover Police say those reports are completely false.

The operation carried out Thursday was conducted by the Dover Police Department’s Special Operations Response Team as part of a criminal investigation, according to officials.

Police said the activity had nothing to do with immigration enforcement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the National Guard.

Multiple individuals were taken into custody without incident. Authorities said additional details will be released when appropriate.

Department officials addressed the online speculation directly, stating that misinformation can spread quickly when assumptions are made without verified facts.

Police emphasized that the focus of the operation was public safety.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Dover Police Department directly.

