Man charged months after Baltimore shooting that wounded victim on Herbert Street

Baltimore, Md. — A Baltimore man has been arrested months after a shooting in the city’s Western District left a 43-year-old victim wounded in the leg.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2025, in the 1900 block of Herbert Street after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators later identified 25-year-old Quandre Evans of Baltimore as the suspect in the shooting.

On March 9, 2026, Evans was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

