U.S. Warns Iran May Have Sent Encrypted Signal to Activate Sleeper Cells In America and Around the World

Federal alert urges heightened monitoring after intercepted transmission believed to originate in Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Washington, DC – U.S. intelligence officials have intercepted an encrypted transmission believed to have originated in Iran that may have been intended as an operational trigger for sleeper operatives outside the country, according to a federal alert circulated to law enforcement agencies.

The message was detected shortly after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Feb. 28, according to the alert reviewed by ABC News.

Key Points

• U.S. intelligence intercepted an encrypted transmission likely originating from Iran

• The signal may be intended to activate or instruct sleeper assets operating abroad

• Authorities say no specific threat or location has been identified

Encrypted transmission raises concern

Officials said the signal was broadcast through a radio-frequency station and relayed across several countries. The transmission was encoded and appeared to be intended for clandestine recipients who already possess the encryption key needed to decode the message.

According to the alert, this type of communication allows instructions to be sent to covert operatives without relying on internet or cellular networks, making it difficult to detect or trace.

Intelligence analysts noted the signal could serve as an operational trigger intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside Iran.

No specific threat identified

Despite the concerns raised by the intercepted message, federal authorities emphasized that investigators have not identified a specific target or immediate threat linked to the transmission.

The alert instead advises law enforcement agencies to increase awareness and monitor suspicious radio-frequency activity that could be connected to encrypted broadcasts.

Officials said the sudden emergence of a new broadcast station transmitting messages internationally prompted the advisory as analysts continue examining the signals.

Regional tensions remain high

The warning comes as tensions remain elevated following the death of Khamenei, who had served as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989.

Large crowds gathered in Tehran in recent days to show support for Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been nominated to succeed his father as Iran’s next supreme leader.

U.S. officials said intelligence agencies are continuing to monitor communications activity and other developments as the situation evolves.