Grocery store cashier wins $500K Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Worcester County

Ocean City, Md. — A Worcester County grocery store cashier is planning to spend more time on the golf course after winning a $500,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize.

Michael Byrne purchased a Bonus Bingo X20 2nd Edition ticket before starting his morning shift at a grocery store. He didn’t play the ticket until taking a break during his shift.

While revealing the numbers, Byrne initially believed he had won $1,000. As he continued scratching the ticket, he realized the prize was actually the $500,000 top prize.

Despite the discovery, Byrne finished his shift and said he has no plans to leave the job where he has worked for more than 26 years.

He claimed the prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on March 9 and said he is still processing the win. Byrne said the money will likely allow him to spend more time playing golf, though he has not finalized plans for the prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Acme grocery store at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The Bonus Bingo X20 2nd Edition scratch-off went on sale in February 2025. Lottery officials said this marks the fourth $500,000 top prize claimed in the game, with one top prize still remaining along with thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $20 to $50,000.

