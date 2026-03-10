Winning lottery ticket sold at Cranston spirit shop

$25K winning scratch-off ticket sold at Cranston liquor store

Cranston, R.I. — A $25,000 winning Rhode Island Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a Cranston liquor store, according to lottery officials.

The prize-winning ticket came from the 100X 2nd Edition scratch-off game and was sold at Newfield Spirit Shoppe in Cranston.

Lottery records show the winning ticket was claimed March 9 by a player from Middletown.

The 100X 2nd Edition game offers multiple prize tiers, including top prizes worth significantly more than the $25,000 win.

Rhode Island Lottery officials encourage players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back of winning tickets before claiming prizes.

Key Points